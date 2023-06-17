Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $84,000 Investment in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,522 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 48.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRNS shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

