408 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $236.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $300.33.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 122.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.09.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.