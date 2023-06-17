Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 242,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 156,971 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,267,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 285,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 255.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 161,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 115,767 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of TROX opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.21. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.96 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Tronox Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.