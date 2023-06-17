Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 2,841 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Insmed were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,353,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,564,000 after purchasing an additional 106,326 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Insmed by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,358,000 after acquiring an additional 429,664 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,327,000 after acquiring an additional 307,913 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,551,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,467,000 after acquiring an additional 30,915 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,604,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,032,000 after purchasing an additional 95,622 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INSM. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $170,886.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INSM stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 212.33%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

