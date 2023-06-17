Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $94,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,536 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,065,000 after acquiring an additional 131,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.58.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

