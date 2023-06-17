Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $105,000 in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 70,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 40,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 661.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 366,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,452 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

CADE opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

