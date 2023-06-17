6,966 Shares in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,017,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 353.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,357,000 after buying an additional 1,002,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,649,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,454,000 after buying an additional 844,102 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,227,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,310,000 after buying an additional 582,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 672.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 582,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,163,000 after buying an additional 507,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $20.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.94 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.34%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Articles

