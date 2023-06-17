Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Southern Copper by 3.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,325,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,942,000 after buying an additional 145,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,591,000 after acquiring an additional 112,609 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,381,000 after acquiring an additional 414,233 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,840 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $82.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.33. The firm has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 26.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

