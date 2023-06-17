Neo Ivy Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lessened its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

About Physicians Realty Trust

Shares of DOC stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.