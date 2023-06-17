Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $130,000 Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 606.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 52,167 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Smartsheet by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.82.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average is $42.79. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at $881,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,430 shares of company stock worth $1,115,359 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.