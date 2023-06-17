Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Short Interest Up 12.3% in May

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,370,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the May 15th total of 50,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,058,950,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

