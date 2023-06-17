Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $160,000 Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 88,884.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility

In related news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $834,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,633.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $18.91 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 69.16% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on VRRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers photo enforcement solutions and services. The Commercial Services segment provides toll and violation management solutions by partnering with the fleet management and rental car companies.

