Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 708 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $458.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

