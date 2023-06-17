General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.37.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

