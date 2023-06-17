Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,115 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $203,509,000 after acquiring an additional 314,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 74,539 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

