Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $150,000 in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE:ALSN opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

