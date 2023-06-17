Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 33,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 50,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

