Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,867 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fiserv by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,365 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,196 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

NYSE FI opened at $119.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.78 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

