WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $91.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

