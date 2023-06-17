Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Insider Activity

Dollar General Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,550 shares of company stock worth $1,342,015. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DG stock opened at $164.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.10.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

