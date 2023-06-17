Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,995,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752,385 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.62% of Core & Main worth $77,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at $108,023,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,438 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $51,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 58.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,035 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,629 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.70.

NYSE CNM opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 17,125,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $483,116,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 17,125,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $483,116,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,667.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,905,903 shares of company stock worth $812,231,762 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

