Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $599,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 413,927 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $53,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,459 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $3,356,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 300,683 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $38,944,000 after purchasing an additional 37,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

EOG stock opened at $113.41 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Mizuho raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

