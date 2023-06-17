Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $802,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $75.59 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average is $77.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

