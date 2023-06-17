iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 29,925.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:EFV opened at $49.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

