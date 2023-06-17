BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.40% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $78,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $96.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.39 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.22 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,402,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,627,665 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

