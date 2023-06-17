Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average of $53.21.

