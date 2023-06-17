Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 149.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $76,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,674,000 after purchasing an additional 92,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Saia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.81.

SAIA stock opened at $315.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.50. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $330.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.28 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

