Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $156.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

