Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires 704 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 251.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,092,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after purchasing an additional 645,012 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS opened at $178.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.71.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

