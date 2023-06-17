Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $583,000 Investment in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $954,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,237,000 after purchasing an additional 54,054 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 875,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,522,000 after acquiring an additional 419,367 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.32. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

