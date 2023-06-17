3,054 Shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 71.9% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,359,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,727,000 after acquiring an additional 986,712 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,990,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,527,000 after purchasing an additional 938,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $33,526,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after buying an additional 508,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $76,700.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $197,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $76,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $374,310. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RARE stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $68.68.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 149.75% and a negative net margin of 187.31%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

