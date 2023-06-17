Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 108,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.90. The company has a market cap of $760.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $83.18 and a 12-month high of $102.74.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

