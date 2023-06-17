Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,677 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $268,659,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 395,317.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 569,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 569,257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after purchasing an additional 346,785 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,284,000 after acquiring an additional 286,687 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $224.52 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $226.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.97 and a 200-day moving average of $190.74.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,692 shares of company stock worth $3,979,356 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

