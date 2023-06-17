Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.06.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

