Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,217 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 552,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30,172 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 349.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 9,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $367.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.46.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

