Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Teradyne by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,593 shares of company stock worth $249,408 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.9 %

TER stock opened at $111.06 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $112.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

