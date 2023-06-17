Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $653,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,814,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,818,395,000 after acquiring an additional 209,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,680,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,631,902,000 after acquiring an additional 262,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,083,000 after acquiring an additional 87,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $113.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.84 and a 200-day moving average of $105.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

