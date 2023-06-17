Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $76.74 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,621,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,071 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Fastenal worth $76,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $57.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

