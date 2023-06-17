Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 823,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,739,000 after purchasing an additional 516,009 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,363.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 161,562 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO opened at $48.14 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

