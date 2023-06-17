iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 100,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $241.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.47. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $243.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

