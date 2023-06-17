Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 8,924 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4,004.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average of $72.68. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

