Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 296.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,180 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $52.00.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.