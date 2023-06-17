Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 171 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 85.79%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

