OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 195,517 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,517 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $96.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

