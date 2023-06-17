iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Stake Lessened by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140,651 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 470,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 250,948 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 330,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 15,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 21,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

EMB stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.35 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3526 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

