The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.2% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE DIS opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $166.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.17. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.