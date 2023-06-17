Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys 789 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average of $98.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.