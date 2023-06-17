Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in American Express were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in American Express by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $172.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.03. The stock has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

