Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $393,291,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $223,829,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,360,000 after buying an additional 1,392,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,895,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $121.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.07 and a 200-day moving average of $140.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.82%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

