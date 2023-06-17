Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $15,447,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,231.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 203,758 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after buying an additional 188,450 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $206.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.